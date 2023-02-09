Statement from the Canadian Coast Guard: Decommissioning of the CCGS Alfred Needler

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Following over 40 years of service to Canada as a fisheries science vessel, the CCGS Alfred Needler is being decommissioned. In late 2022 and early 2023 the CCGS Alfred Needler suffered a number of significant mechanical and structural failures. Following an evaluation of the condition of the vessel, it has been determined that the vessel is beyond repair and further investment would not allow it to return to a reliable and safe service.

The CCGS Alfred Needler has been a key platform for the Department's fisheries science program, most recently participating in comparative fishing work alongside the Canadian Coast Guard's new Offshore Fisheries Science Vessels (OFSV). All three new OFSV have been added to the fleet as planned replacements to the older aging vessels.

The decommissioning of the CCGS Alfred Needler is a bittersweet moment for the crews and scientists that served aboard it over its 40 year career. Over the coming weeks and months, the Canadian Coast Guard will work to preserve artifacts of historical significance from the CCGS Alfred Needler, followed by preparing for the deconstruction and environmentally sound disposal of the vessel.

The Canadian Coast Guard recognizes the importance of the work of our scientists and continues to collaborate with Fisheries and Oceans Canada in meeting the Department's mandate to support sustainable fisheries.

SOURCE Canadian Coast Guard

For further information: Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]