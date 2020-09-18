Statement from Minister Jordan regarding the ongoing tensions in Nova Scotia's fisheries

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - I want to address the ongoing tensions in Nova Scotia's fisheries.

Our Government's first priority is to ensure everyone involved remains safe. In Canada, anyone can participate in peaceful protests and that process is fundamental to our democracy. At this time, it is imperative that all parties – and the public – work together to lower tensions on the water and in our communities, to foster understanding between one another, because through understanding we will create the space for constructive, respective dialogue to happen.

To that end, I'm extending an invitation for Indigenous leadership and industry leadership to meet with me as soon as possible. It is vitally important that we come together to find the best path forward to a peaceful resolution on the water. Over the last several weeks, I have been on the phone speaking with many involved, listening to what they need and working to find a collaborative path forward. These conversations will continue.

The issues surrounding this fishery are longstanding, complex, and deeply personal to all involved. The goal is, and always has been, to further implement First Nations' rights and have everyone participate in a constructive and productive fishery, for the benefit of all communities in Nova Scotia.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

For further information: Jane Deeks, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard, 343-550-9594, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca

