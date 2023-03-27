GATINEAU, QC, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, issued the following statement today on the tabling of the Auditor General of Canada's performance audit report from January 2017 to July 2022 on the Centre Block Rehabilitation Project. Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) is leading the restoration and modernization of the Centre Block and the broader Parliamentary Precinct through the Long Term Vision and Plan.

"I thank the Auditor General for the performance audit on the Centre Block Rehabilitation Project. I am encouraged by the positive observations made by the Auditor General on PSPC's management of the historic Centre Block project and accept all of the recommendations.

I am pleased with the audit findings and its conclusion that PSPC is effectively managing the cost, scope and schedule of the largest and most complex rehabilitation project ever undertaken in Canada.

Efforts to restore the Centre Block continue to advance within the estimated costs and schedule despite the challenges brought on by unforeseen events, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the illegal protests in Ottawa last year.

The report also acknowledges the department's efforts to work closely with its partners, including Indigenous partners, and external experts to rehabilitate this heritage masterpiece on behalf of Parliament and all Canadians. This work balances the needs of Parliament with heritage, accessibility, inclusivity and sustainability considerations to achieve the twin objectives of supporting the operations of a modern parliamentary democracy and ensuring it is open, accessible and engaging for all Canadians.

These efforts will ensure that the Centre Block continues to serve as a reflection of our Canadian values and the centre of democracy in Canada.

I acknowledge the recommendations of the report and commit to implementing them this year. PSPC will work closely with Parliament and all stakeholders to continue making progress on restoring and modernizing this national treasure."

