OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - "Today, the Office of the Auditor General tabled its report evaluating the Government of Canada's delivery of the Benefits Delivery Modernization programme. We thank the Office of the Auditor General for their detailed assessment.

"The Benefits Delivery Modernization initiative stands as the most extensive IT-driven transformation by the Government of Canada. This will transform how Canadians access government services by replacing old systems with modern, reliable, digital solutions that delivers benefits in a convenient way that people already expect.

"In the past year, we've delivered $136 billion in benefits like Employment Insurance, Canada Pension Plan, and Old Age Security to 9.5 million Canadians. All these benefits are currently administered on aging, legacy technology, which puts them at risk for errors.

"It's not just about modernization. Benefits Delivery Modernization aims to transform how Canadians will interact with their government.

"We took a major step in this transformation last June by launching the first phase of the new system for Old Age Security, which was executed successfully. It's already making a difference for 600,000 people.

"We accept the report's recommendations; they'll help us refine our approach, especially in cost reporting and planning for this, and other large IT projects. These projects are complex, however the potential positive impact on Canadians is significant.

"Serving Canadians is our top priority and the success of this project is non-negotiable. We are building a system that will be dependable and streamlined – a system that will live up to the kind of service Canadians deserve."

Associated Links

https://www.oag-bvg.gc.ca/internet/English/parl_oag_202310_08_e_44341.html

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: Erik Nosaluk, Director of Communications and Issues Management, Office of the Minister of Citizens' Services, Terry Beech, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]