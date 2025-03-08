Taking Care: This product may contain information that could be upsetting or triggering for some. The Hope for Wellness Help Line provides immediate, toll-free telephone and online-chat based emotional support and crisis intervention to all Indigenous People in Canada. This service is available 24/7 in English and French, and upon request in Cree, Ojibway, and Inuktitut. Trained counsellors are available by phone at 1-855-242-3310 or by online chat at hopeforwellness.ca.

OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, Gary Anandasangaree, issued the following statement today:

Manitoba has confirmed that the human remains found in the Prairie Green Landfill have been identified as those of Morgan Harris of Long Plain First Nation. This is both heartbreaking and horrific. This loss of precious life is tragic. While nothing can repair the harm that has been done, it is my sincere hope that Morgan Harris' family and community will find some of the closure they so deserve as they bring her home and honour her.

We stand in solidarity with the families, friends, and communities affected by this tragedy. Our government is continuing to support those impacted by providing mental health and cultural support services to assist them through this challenging time.

We remain committed to our partnership with Manitoba as the search continues for Marcedes Myran and Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe (Buffalo Woman).

We will do what is both right and necessary to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit, and gender-diverse people and end this national crisis. It's the right thing to do.

