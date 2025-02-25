Statement from Minister Anandasangaree marking 50 years of Modern Treaties in Canada with Indigenous leaders and governments at Land Claims Agreements Coalition Conference

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, Gary Anandasangaree, issued the following statement today:

"I was honoured to join Modern Treaty partners at this week's Land Claims Agreements Coalition Conference, commemorating 50 years since the signing of the first Modern Treaty in Canada. We are proud of the progress we've made with Modern Treaty partners, creating new foundations for the revitalization of Indigenous self-governance, built on their unique identities and cultures. This anniversary is an opportunity for all people to learn about Modern Treaties and reflect on our shared journey towards reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

The very first Modern Treaty – the landmark James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement was signed on November 11, 1975. There are now 27 Modern Treaties in effect, covering more than 40 per cent of the country's landmass and involving more than 90 Indigenous communities.

For over 50 years, Indigenous communities have led the way with Modern Treaties— exercising their rights over their lands and resources, creating new economic opportunities and revitalizing their communities through strong and proud connections to their traditions, languages and cultures. At this week's conference, Indigenous leaders and other experts shared their stories of innovation, progress and the ongoing work that lies ahead.

Modern Treaties and their associated self-government agreements are reconciliation in action, and promote social, cultural, political, and economic autonomy and well-being for Indigenous communities. These agreements support Indigenous Peoples in making their own choices about what is best for their communities and exercising their decisions in multiple areas in a way that better meets their needs, goals and traditions.

Protected by Canada's constitution, Modern Treaties create a unique relationship between the Crown and Indigenous peoples – an ongoing relationship with rights, obligations and responsibilities on all sides.

Canada is working to implement commitments and fully embody the spirit and intent of the Modern Treaty relationship. Together with Indigenous Modern Treaty Partners, we have co-developed Canada's Collaborative Modern Treaty Implementation Policy which set the direction for advancing shared priorities. This includes the creation of the Leaders' Forum and co-development of an independent oversight mechanism -- the Commissioner for Modern Treaty Implementation.

I thank the Land Claims Agreements Coalition for their tireless advocacy and significant role in this work. I remain committed to advocating for the Commissioner for Modern Treaty Implementation and all our shared priorities with Indigenous Modern Treaty partners.

We will continue to work together with Indigenous Modern Treaty Partners to co-develop and collaborate on shared solutions as true and meaningful partners and build stronger nation-to-nation, Inuit-Crown and government-to-government relationships that help advance Treaty implementation for the benefit of their communities and all Canadians."

