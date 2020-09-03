Statement from CMA president on the impact of COVID-19 on health workers in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Today's data published by the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) paints a bleak portrait of the impact of COVID-19 on Canada's health workforce. According to the data, health care workers, who make up 8% of the labour workforce in this country, represent 19% of COVID cases. This confirms CMA's long-standing concerns: the risks for health care workers are serious and we must do everything we can to protect them.

As surges are expected throughout the coming weeks and months, the CMA calls on all levels of government and health authorities to work together to protect health care workers. Personal protective equipment needs to be readily available on a priority basis and public health measures must continue to guide our actions.

While the CIHI data sheds light on the rate of infection amongst health care workers, this type of tracking must be enhanced to ensure our policies are evidenced-based. The work CIHI has done today reminds us that we must do everything that we can to protect those who care for us.

Dr. Ann Collins

President, Canadian Medical Association

