OTTAWA, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - The CMA agrees with Canada's Premiers that additional federal funding is urgently needed to address the immense pressures on our health care system.

There is no denying that the pandemic has exacerbated timely access to critical diagnoses and treatments, and that primary care and public health need bolstering if we truly want to care for and protect Canadians. The health care system was strained prior to COVID-19 so it is not surprising that we find ourselves with excessive wait times and over-loaded community care.

The Canadian Medical Association believes that further federal funding needs to focus on resuming health care services and clear the backlog of procedures. It's necessary to boost public health capacity and expand equitable access to primary care.

We look forward to hearing how the federal government will address these health care pressures in the upcoming Speech from the Throne and working with all stakeholders to respond to the pandemic and make health care the centerpiece of the government's fall and winter agenda.

Dr. Ann Collins

President, Canadian Medical Association

