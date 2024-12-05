LONGUEUIL, QC, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, following the press conference by NASA about the Artemis campaign, Canadian Space Agency President Lisa Campbell made the following statement:

"Humanity is returning to the Moon and as a space-faring nation with decades of experience, Canada is proud to be part of this technically complex, collaborative international effort. We have full confidence that NASA's decision to delay the Artemis II mission to no earlier than April 2026 is guided by their commitment to the safety of the crew and the overall success of the Artemis campaign. We are working closely with NASA and all our international partners to advance human spaceflight. The Canadian Space Agency is committed to the peaceful and sustainable exploration and development of space for the benefit of all.

Canada is set to make history when Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen flies around the Moon as part of Artemis II, the first crewed mission of the Artemis program. Artemis II will pave the way for humanity's sustainable presence on the lunar surface and inspire a new generation of Canadians to join the thrill and excitement of space exploration and discovery."

