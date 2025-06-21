LONGUEUIL, QC, June 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Several technologies funded by the Canadian Space Agency under the Space Technology Development Program will be launched into space by SpaceX.

These projects are a testament to Canada's leadership in space innovation.

EarthDaily Analytics will use high-precision thermal imagers to monitor plant transpiration. The data collected could help farmers make decisions about irrigation, fertilization and crop rotation. It could also provide precise information about areas at greatest risk of wildfires, in order to protect our communities.

INO provided infrared cameras as part of this project.

Galaxia will launch its first satellite, MÖBIUS-1, a software-defined satellite designed to carry various types of Earth observation sensors. The MÖBIUS constellation could be used for a variety of applications, such as defence, environmental monitoring, agriculture, infrastructure, maritime operations and transportation.

GHGSat will add two satellites to its commercial constellation, bringing the company's total to 13 methane detection satellites and one CO 2 detection satellite.

detection satellite. Mission Control will test its onboard artificial intelligence (AI) software and machine learning operations system SpacefarerAI™ in partnership with Spire Global. Their Persistence mission aims to show how AI can analyze satellite images directly in space, thereby eliminating the need to send all data to Earth for processing.

Xona Space Systems will test Pulsar, a demonstration satellite designed to validate a new generation of satellite navigation from low Earth orbit. This technology could improve precision and reliability of positioning services, including in urban areas, remote areas and the Arctic.

Also contributing to the GHGSat and EarthDaily Analytics satellites are ABB's business unit in Quebec , supplying sophisticated optical sensors, and Xiphos Systems, providing high-performance onboard processors.

These innovations demonstrate the ability of Canadian companies to develop innovative technologies that meet the needs of the space program and have strong commercial potential.

