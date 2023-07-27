OTTAWA, ON, July 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Indigenous Services, Patty Hajdu, issued the following statement today:

"For too long, First Nations children and families were harmed due to the underfunding of Child and Family Services by Canada. Although nothing can make up for the damage and suffering this caused, compensation is a critical factor in reconciliation. I thank the advocates who have stood up for and continue to fight for equity for First Nations children and families. The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal (CHRT) decision is an important step towards healing.

We are grateful that the CHRT has ruled that the revised final settlement agreement fully meets the compensation orders. We thank our partners, including the Assembly of First Nations, Moushoom and Trout class actions plaintiffs, as well as the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society, for their leadership and tireless advocacy.

While we wait for the Federal Court's decision on this historic settlement, we will continue our work together to reform services so that children and families can thrive."

