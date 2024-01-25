Statement - Canada thanks community for delivering plans to search the Prairie Green Landfill - Treaty 1 Territory

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Gary Anandasangaree, issued the following statement today:

"I sincerely thank Long Plain First Nation and the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs for the work plans to search the Prairie Green Landfill. These plans outline potential strategies to address personnel training, equipment procurement, and hazardous, toxic, and biohazardous waste management.

We are reviewing the report and will work with families, the province, Long Plain First Nation, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, and other partners to move forward, in a trauma-informed and culturally sensitive manner, to bring healing and closure for the families and communities. We expect to meet in the near future.

The ongoing national crisis in this country of Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit, and gender-diverse people going missing and being murdered at alarming rates must come to an end. No one knows this better than the families of those who are missing or were murdered. Our hearts are with the families on this pathway to justice and healing.

Support from all levels of government is needed to put an end to the national crisis. Canada will continue to be a partner in that work. Everyone living in this country deserves to be safe."

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For further information: media may contact: Matthieu Perrotin, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; Media relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, 819-934-2302, [email protected]