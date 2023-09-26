OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, issued the following statement:

"A strong transportation supply chain means more affordable, more available products for Canadians. In order to ensure that we have fair competition at Canada's ports, the Government of Canada is launching a review of the proposed acquisition of grain handler Viterra Limited by Bunge Limited, a global agricultural company. Both companies hold ownership interests in port terminals throughout our country. Healthy competition in the transportation sector is necessary to ensure fair pricing and access for users, especially for Canadian farmers.

"Given this transaction is of significant national interest in Canada's transportation sector and the broader supply chain, it will be reviewed under the mergers and acquisitions provisions of the Canada Transportation Act. Goods must continue to move smoothly, and our supply chain must continue to grow stronger.

"This is why the Government will launch a public interest assessment that will include consultations with Canada's ports and marine industry, stakeholders, other government departments, other orders of government, and Canadians.

"Transport Canada has up to 250 days, or until June 2, 2024, to complete the public interest assessment.

"Strengthening the transportation supply chain is one of the ways the Government of Canada can help make life more affordable for Canadians. Our government will continue to work to bring relief to consumers and to support Canadian workers and farmers. This assessment will help ensure that our transportation system is strong and competitive for generations to come."

SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

