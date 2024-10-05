OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on World Teachers' Day:

"Teachers are the best. They help us learn and grow. They encourage curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking. They pick us up when we fall. And they're our guides and mentors when we need that extra push to succeed.

"We all have a favourite teacher. The one who comforted us when we didn't feel confident. The one who, despite being asked a thousand questions, would happily answer all of them. The one who made learning fun.

"This year's theme – 'Valuing teachers' voices: towards a new social contract for education' – highlights the critical role of educators in supporting and shaping our future. Whether it's in the classroom or in extracurricular programs, as early childhood educators or counsellors, or as coaches or mentors, teachers build the foundations to help every generation reach its full potential.

"With the Prime Minister's Awards for Teaching Excellence, Teaching Excellence in STEM, and Excellence in Early Childhood Education, we thank the outstanding educators across the country for their dedication to their students and communities. Today, I am pleased to launch the call for nominations for the 2025 awards. I invite Canadians to nominate an outstanding educator from their community who has made a real difference in their life, or in the life of one of their children.

"The federal government is making sure teachers and students have what they need to succeed. With programs like CanCode, we are providing professional development opportunities for 100,000 teachers. This will help over nine million students gain skills in areas such as coding and artificial intelligence over the next two years. With our new National School Food Program, we will get healthy meals for up to 400,000 more kids in school – because teachers know that students learn better on a full stomach.

"Beyond our borders, initiatives such as the Global Partnership for Education and the Simameni project are increasing access to quality education, particularly in low-income and crisis-affected countries. And as part of our work toward the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Canada is playing its part in making learning more inclusive for young students, no matter where they come from.

"Some of my best memories are from my time as a teacher. I was proud to be a teacher. And I know the hard work and sacrifice that the thousands of teachers across the country put in every single day.

"So, on behalf of the Government of Canada – thank you. For the late nights marking papers. For the weekends spent creating course materials so your students are engaged. For the moments where you feel like a parent, guardian, mentor, guide, and coach – all at once. For the often-unsung contributions you make to help others succeed.

"Today, on World Teachers' Day, and every day, let's show our gratitude and give thanks to our teachers and educators. They make the world better and more prosperous."

