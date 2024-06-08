OTTAWA, ON, June 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on World Oceans Day:

"Oceans are a part of who we are as Canadians. Home to the longest coastline in the world, oceans connect our communities, provide essential habitats for endangered species, and sustain jobs in our vibrant marine sector. Today, on World Oceans Day, we renew our commitment to preserving these waters and securing a safer, cleaner world for future generations.

"This year's theme, 'Awaken New Depths', reminds us of the urgent need to better protect our waters against threats like climate change. Building safer, more resilient communities starts with protecting our environment. The time to act is now.

"Through the Oceans Protection Plan, we're making shipping safer, increasing protections for our marine ecosystems, and strengthening the role Indigenous Peoples have in marine safety. We're also creating thousands of jobs across marine industries and reducing threats to whales and other endangered species in our waters. And we're working to protect 30 per cent of our oceans by 2030. Indigenous Peoples have been caretakers of our lands and waters since time immemorial, and with an $800 million investment in Indigenous-led conservation initiatives, we're making Canada's oceans cleaner and safer for generations to come.

"Canada is a leader on the world stage when it comes to protecting our oceans. As a member of the High Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy, we're building a sustainable economy. Through international commitments such as the Ocean Plastics Charter and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, we're tackling environmental degradation and biodiversity loss in our oceans.

"On World Oceans Day, I invite all Canadians to reflect on the importance of protecting our oceans and keeping our coasts clean. By taking action today, we can be part of the transformative change that keeps our waters healthy, advances reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, and builds a cleaner future for our children and grandchildren."

