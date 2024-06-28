OTTAWA, ON, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Vladimir Kara-Murza:

"Last June, Canada's House of Commons granted Vladimir Kara-Murza honorary citizenship and, shortly after, the Senate of Canada confirmed the same.

"In April 2022, after surviving two poisoning attempts orchestrated by the Kremlin, Vladimir Kara-Murza – an opposition leader and activist in Russia – was detained for speaking out against Vladimir Putin's regime and its unjustifiable war of aggression against Ukraine. One year later, Mr. Kara-Murza was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

"Canada deplores Russia's treatment of Mr. Kara-Murza and its continued disregard for democratic principles and universal human rights, including for its own people.

"Canada remains committed to holding Vladimir Putin responsible for his actions. In response to the rising levels of human rights violations in Russia and state-sponsored violence faced by political opponents and critics, we have imposed sanctions against senior officials of the Russian government, judiciary, investigative committees, and federally funded courts.

"Vladimir Kara-Murza's courage and his dedication to democracy remind us all of our obligation to protect it."

