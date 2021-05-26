OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Vesak:

"Today, we join Buddhists in Canada and around the world to celebrate Vesak. Also known as Buddha Day, this important festival for the faith, commemorates the life, enlightenment, and passing of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

"Most years, Buddhists gather to pray and reflect on the Buddha's teachings which aim to liberate beings from suffering through virtue, loving kindness, mental development, and wisdom. This year, Vesak celebrations will once again look different, as we continue to follow public health guidelines to help keep our loved ones and our communities safe.

"The global COVID-19 pandemic has been a difficult time, but it has also brought out the best in people – their generosity, compassion, and selflessness. These values, which are at the heart of Buddhism, remind us that we are all in this together, even when we are apart. Let us be inspired by the Buddha's message, cultivate even greater empathy and kindness, and continue to take care of each other.

"Today, I invite all Canadians to honour our Buddhist communities and their important contributions to our country. On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish everyone celebrating a happy and peaceful Vesak."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

