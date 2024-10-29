OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the results of the provincial election in British Columbia:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate David Eby and the British Columbia New Democratic Party on their re-election. For the first time in the province, women will hold the majority of seats in the legislature.

"I look forward to continuing to work with Premier Eby to deliver on the issues that matter most to British Columbians and all Canadians. Whether it's building more homes, improving access to health care, advancing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, growing our economies, or creating good middle-class jobs – we will remain focused on building stronger communities and a more prosperous province for all."

