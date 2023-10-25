OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the passing of the Honourable Ian Shugart:

"Today, it is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of the Honourable Ian Shugart, a sitting Senator and a former Clerk of the Privy Council and Secretary to Cabinet.

"Senator Shugart dedicated his life to the service of our country. His outstanding career in the public service spanned over four decades, including roles as Deputy Minister at Environment and Climate Change Canada, Employment and Social Development Canada, and Global Affairs Canada, where his commitment to bettering the lives of Canadians always shone through.

"Even in the face of unprecedented global challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, Senator Shugart was a pillar of stability. From 2019 to 2021, his steady leadership and sound advice as Head of the Public Service helped ensure that the Government of Canada was able to support Canadians when they needed it most. In recognition of his service, he was appointed as a Privy Councillor. His legacy as Clerk endures in his Call to Action, which continues to guide us as we work to break down barriers to equity and inclusion across government by making our public service more representative of the country it serves.

"Senator Shugart's commitment to making Canada a better place for everyone never wavered. In 2022, he was appointed to the Senate, where he served until now, advancing the priorities of Canadians while managing health challenges.

"As we mourn the loss of a great Canadian, we also celebrate his life and his tireless service to Canada. Senator Shugart was a role model for public servants, and indeed an inspiration for all Canadians. I owe him a great deal, and my thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]