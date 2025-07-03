OTTAWA, ON, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The leaders discussed the close economic and cultural ties between Canada and the Philippines, with nearly one million Canadians of Filipino descent. They reflected on the Lapu-Lapu Day tragedy in Vancouver earlier this year and expressed their deep condolences to all those affected.

Prime Minister Carney emphasized opportunities to deepen Canada's relationship with the Philippines in investment and commerce, including by advancing free trade. The two leaders agreed on the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific, and of the efforts of both Canada and the Philippines to uphold the rules-based international order and security in the region.

Prime Minister Carney extended an invitation to President Marcos Jr. to visit Canada. The leaders will remain in close contact.

