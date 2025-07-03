News provided byPrime Minister's Office
Jul 03, 2025, 13:58 ET
OTTAWA, ON, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim.
Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Anwar discussed the strong and dynamic trade relationship between Canada and Malaysia. They agreed to deepen bilateral co-operation in clean and conventional energy, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.
The leaders look forward to meeting at the ASEAN Summit, under Malaysia's chairship.
