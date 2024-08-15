OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the National Liberation Day of Korea:

"Today, we join Korean communities here in Canada and around the world in celebrating the 79th National Liberation Day of Korea.

"On this occasion, we mark the liberation of the Korean Peninsula after 35 years of occupation. Also known as Gwangbokjeol or the Restoration of Light Day, Liberation Day marks the beginning of a new era for the Republic of Korea – a period of economic, democratic, and social progress.

"From fighting side-by-side in the Korean War to the partnerships we maintain today, Canada and Korea share a deep and enduring bond. With Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy and the Canada-Korea Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, we are working together on shared priorities, such as upholding human rights, strengthening peace and security, and fighting climate change.

"Our countries are united by our communities, especially Korean Canadians. Close to 220,000 people of Korean descent call Canada home – their contributions are immense, and their success is Canada's success. With the Canada-Korea Free Trade Agreement, we are bringing our countries even closer with more jobs and opportunities for both our peoples.

"As Canada and Korea celebrate the Year of Cultural Exchanges, we also look forward to continuing our collaboration in arts, culture, and sports.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to everyone celebrating the National Liberation Day of Korea."

