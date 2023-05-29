Statement by the Prime Minister on the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers

OTTAWA, ON , May 29, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers:

"Today, we join the international community to honour the service, dedication, and sacrifice of civilian, military, and police personnel, past and present, in United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operations around the world.

"Canada has participated in dozens of peacekeeping operations worldwide since the late 1940s. We played a key role in the evolution of these efforts when Canada's then-Secretary of State for External Affairs, Lester B. Pearson, proposed an armed and neutral UN peacekeeping force to stabilize the volatile Suez Crisis. This impartial and international military presence helped prevent global escalation, preserved peace in the region for 10 years, and earned Pearson a Nobel Peace Prize in 1957. Since the first UN peacekeeping missions began 75 years ago, the roles of peacekeepers have evolved – from being monitors and mediators between sides, to protecting human rights, promoting the rule of law, and supporting democracy.

"Canada has a long and proud history of supporting UN peacekeeping missions, with over 125,000 Canadians having served and played the important role of protecting the vulnerable and promoting peace. Our peacekeeping efforts are informed by the Elsie Initiative for Women in Peace Operations, which serves to identify and address barriers to ensure that uniformed women can continue to make invaluable contributions to UN peacekeeping missions and the communities they support. Additionally, we launched and rallied the international community in support of the Vancouver Principles, which aim to prevent the recruitment and use of child soldiers in places where peacekeeping missions operate.

"Canada will continue to support peacekeeping operations and work with its international partners to make progress on the path toward global peace. On behalf of the Government of Canada, I invite all Canadians to recognize the immense contributions of UN peacekeepers in promoting a safer, peaceful, and secure world for everyone."

