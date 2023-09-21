OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the International Day of Peace:

"To be enduring, peace requires effort, ambition, and dedication from those who wish to create a better future for the generations to come. Today, on the International Day of Peace, we recognize the critical importance of promoting a more peaceful and inclusive world for everyone, and we recommit ourselves to working with diverse partners around the world to build it.

"Seventy-five years ago, the United Nations (UN) General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, recognizing for the first time the fundamental human rights that serve as the foundation of freedom, justice, and peace in the world.

"The theme of this year's International Day of Peace, 'Actions for Peace: Our Ambition for the #GlobalGoals', shines a light on our collective responsibility to promote long-lasting peace, including by working to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a pathway to building a peaceful future that fosters inclusion, equal opportunity, participation, and access to justice for everyone. At the mid-point of our collective efforts to implement the SDGs, Canada's commitment hasn't wavered. In my role as co-Chair of the SDG Advocates Group, I continue to advocate for the accelerated action required to achieve the SDGs.

"In the face of rising global challenges, including Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine and its far-reaching impacts, we continue to stand up in defence of peace, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. For as long as it takes, Canada will stand with the people of Ukraine, and will work with our allies and partners to support Ukraine's diplomatic efforts toward a just and sustainable peace. We also uphold our long-standing tradition of actively supporting peacekeeping efforts around the world, including by championing initiatives like the Vancouver Principles, which help prevent the recruitment and use of child soldiers in peacekeeping operations. In line with our Feminist International Assistance Policy, we also continue to advocate for the full and meaningful participation of women in all peace and security spaces, including through the Canada-led Elsie Initiative.

"On this International Day of Peace, I encourage Canadians and our friends around the world to reflect on our shared values of tolerance, compassion, and co-operation. It is only by working together now that we can build a peaceful future for the world of tomorrow."

