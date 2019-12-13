Statement by the Prime Minister on the birthday of His Highness the Aga Khan

OTTAWA, Dec. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to mark the birthday of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan:

"Today, we join Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims in Canada and around the world to celebrate the 83rd birthday of their spiritual leader, His Highness the Aga Khan.

"His Highness has worked for more than six decades to reduce poverty, improve healthcare and education, and defend the rights of the most vulnerable, especially women and children. An advocate for people of all backgrounds and faiths, he inspires others to follow his path of compassion, generosity, and service.

"The Aga Khan champions respect for diversity and human rights – values that are shared by Canadians. In recognition of his contributions, he was named an honourary Canadian citizen. His Highness also chose Canada as the home of the Aga Khan Museum and the Global Centre for Pluralism. Canada, and the world, are stronger because of his work to build a more peaceful, inclusive future.

"Today, Sophie and I thank the Aga Khan for his international leadership, and wish him continued health and happiness on this special day."

