Statement by the Prime Minister on the 77th anniversary of the Dieppe Raid

OTTAWA, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the 77th anniversary of the Dieppe Raid:

"On this day in 1942, more than 6,000 Allied soldiers – including almost 5,000 Canadians – launched a major raid on the German-occupied ports of Dieppe, Puys, and Pourville.

"Land, air, and sea forces were sent to test German defences, damage enemy shipping and port facilities, and gather crucial intelligence. But their mission quickly turned to tragedy, as Allied soldiers lost the element of surprise and faced overwhelming enemy fire. Forced to withdraw, the Allied soldiers attempted to retreat on the remaining naval ships, but many were trapped ashore and captured as prisoners of war. By nightfall, more than 3,300 Canadians had been killed, wounded, or taken prisoner. It was Canada's bloodiest day in the Second World War.

"Despite these brutal losses, Canadians showed courage, resilience, and heroism. The efforts and sacrifice of Allied forces during the operation at Dieppe helped set the stage for future victory, as lessons learned during the raids were used to plan later attacks. This year, we commemorated the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy, where knowledge gained from Dieppe saved countless lives and helped change the course of history.

"On this solemn anniversary, we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice 77 years ago. We honour the brave Canadians who served at Dieppe, and all our veterans for their profound courage, service, and sacrifice.

"Lest we forget."

