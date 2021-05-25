OTTAWA, ON, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the 75th anniversary of Jordan's independence:

"Today, we join the people of Jordan, and Jordanian communities in Canada and around the world to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Jordan's independence.

"Canada and Jordan enjoy a close relationship built on strong people-to-people ties and a shared commitment to protecting and assisting refugees, sustainable and long-term economic growth, and better access to quality education.

"In 2009, Jordan became the first Arab country to sign a free trade agreement with Canada. We look forward to deepening our trade and investment partnership, and advancing shared priorities like inclusive and accountable governance, women's economic empowerment, and peace and security in the Middle East.

"In March, the Government of Canada announced an extension to Operation IMPACT, which will extend the Canadian Armed Forces' support to Jordan and the region for an additional year, enhancing the country's capacity to improve internal security and defend its borders. Together with Jordan and our international partners, we will continue to seek security and stability in the region through peaceful solutions to conflict.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to all those celebrating Jordan's Independence Day."

