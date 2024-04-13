OTTAWA, ON, April 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Puthandu:

"On Puthandu, Tamils in Canada and around the world unite to celebrate the start of the Tamil New Year.

"It is a joyous occasion to express gratitude for the past year and to look toward new beginnings with renewed hope and enthusiasm. To celebrate, families and loved ones will decorate their surroundings with kolams – traditional art drawn with rice flour, coloured powders, or flower petals – and dress in new, colourful, and vibrant clothing.

"In Canada, this day also gives us an opportunity to recognize the many important contributions that Tamil communities make to our country. As we look forward to the New Year together, we renew our commitment to building a better, fairer, and more inclusive country for everyone.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish everyone celebrating a happy New Year filled with peace, health, and prosperity.

"Iniya Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]