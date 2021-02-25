"This joyous holiday celebrates the saving of the Jewish people from destruction in the ancient Persian Empire, thanks to the bravery of Queen Esther and her uncle Mordecai. Purim is a reminder of the resilience and courage of Jewish communities everywhere.

"During this special occasion, families and friends often come together to share traditional foods like hamantaschen, exchange gifts, give to those who are less fortunate, and read from the Book of Esther. This year's celebrations will look different because of the global COVID-19 pandemic. As we continue to follow public health guidelines to keep each other and our communities safe, I know that people will find ways to celebrate the hope and perseverance at the heart of Purim, while at home.

"Today, we also recognize the significant contributions Jewish Canadians make to our country. We must always choose love over hate, and commit to a Canada free from antisemitism, xenophobia, and prejudice. We cannot – and will not – tolerate hatred and discrimination in our communities. I know that together, we can build a stronger and more inclusive country.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I wish all those celebrating a joyful Purim.

"Chag Purim Sameach!"

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

