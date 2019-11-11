Statement by the Prime Minister on Poland's National Independence Day

OTTAWA, Nov. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Poland's National Independence Day:

"Today, we join Polish communities in Canada and around the world to celebrate Poland's National Independence Day.

"Canada and Poland share a strong relationship, founded on the close connections between people in our two countries and our cooperation and mutual respect. Polish soldiers trained in Canada as early as 1917 in Niagara-on-the-Lake. Our countries fought side by side in the Second World War and have served together as NATO Allies for more than two decades, including through the Canada-led multinational enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group in Latvia.

"Today, Poland and Canada work together in international institutions like the United Nations to advance peace and security around the world. We are active trading partners through the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, which is creating new opportunities and good jobs for people on both sides of the Atlantic.

"The bond between Canada and Poland has deep roots in our close people-to-people ties. Our country's very first Parliament, in 1867, included a Canadian of Polish descent, Alexandre-Édouard Kierzkowski. Today, more than one million people of Polish descent call Canada home, and each day, Polish Canadians help build a stronger, more inclusive Canada.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I offer our best wishes to all those celebrating Poland's National Independence Day."



This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

