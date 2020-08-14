OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Pakistan's Independence Day:

"Today, Pakistani communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day.

"Canada and Pakistan established diplomatic relations in 1947. Our relationship, rooted in generations of people-to-people ties, has only grown stronger in the decades since. Today, more than 215,000 Canadians of Pakistani ancestry continue to make important contributions to our communities and our country, every day.

"Pakistan and Canada collaborate closely in many international organizations, including the United Nations and the Commonwealth. We look forward to continuing to deepen our relationship and advance important issues for people in both our countries, including climate change, gender equality and women's empowerment, and trade and investment.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to all those celebrating Pakistan's Independence Day, here in Canada and around the world."

