OTTAWA, ON, May 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Orthodox Easter:

"Today, we join people of Eastern Orthodox, Oriental Orthodox, and Eastern Catholic faith in Canada and around the world to celebrate Easter, also known as Pascha.

"As the holiest holiday in the Christian Orthodox faith, Easter is a time of hope, new beginnings, and gratitude. During this special time, Orthodox Christians will celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ by decorating colourful eggs, enjoying festive meals with friends and family, and attending the Divine Liturgy at their local churches.

"Easter is also an opportunity to give thanks for life's blessings and to show compassion, kindness, and charity to those less fortunate. Orthodox Christians make remarkable contributions to communities across the country, and Canada is stronger because of them.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish a happy Easter to everyone celebrating today."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]