OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement in recognition of Navratri:

"This evening, Hindu communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate the start of Navratri – one of the most important festivals of the year in the Hindu faith.

"Taking place over nine days and 10 nights, Navratri is a joyful time that symbolizes the triumph of good over evil by goddess Durga, and is often regarded as a celebration of women's empowerment. Family and friends across Canada will gather to pray, share special meals, exchange greetings, dance, and observe traditions in hundreds of various forms passed down from generation to generation. This year, as we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrations will follow public health guidelines to keep each other and our communities safe.

"Canadians recognize that diversity makes us stronger. On Navratri, I invite everyone to join me in celebrating our country's Hindu community and reflecting on their many contributions in the fields of art, education, and science, which have helped enrich our national fabric.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to all those celebrating Navratri, here in Canada and around the world."

