Statement by the Prime Minister on Korean New Year

"During this three-day celebration, family and friends usually gather to pay their respects to their ancestors and elders, enjoy traditional games, and share meals. Although celebrations will be different this year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Seollal offers a chance to pause, reflect on the past year, and look ahead with optimism.

"On Korean New Year, let's recognize the many contributions that the Korean Canadian community has made, and continues to make, to our country. Let's also take the opportunity to thank the Korean Canadians and organizations who have stepped up to help keep their communities safe and supported during this challenging year.

"Today, as we celebrate everything that unites us, we also acknowledge that anti-Asian racism and discrimination is still present here in Canada. Only together can we combat this hate and work towards building a more inclusive and safer Canada for everyone.

"On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish health, joy, and success to all those celebrating Seollal.

"Saehae bok mani badeusaeyo."

