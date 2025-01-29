OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to mark Korean Lunar New Year:

"Today, Korean communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Seollal, the Korean Lunar New Year, and welcome the Year of the Snake.

"During this special three-day celebration, families and friends will gather, share traditional meals, and play games like yunnori. A symbol of wisdom and ambition, the snake inspires us to reflect on the past year – and to embody the lessons we learned as we start anew.

"On Seollal, we also celebrate the significant contributions that Korean Canadians have made – and continue to make – to our country. Canada is home to one of the largest Korean diasporas in the world. This vibrant community of nearly 220,000 people has profoundly enriched Canada's social, economic, and cultural fabric – reminding us that diversity is one of Canada's greatest strengths.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish everyone celebrating Korean New Year a very happy and healthy Year of the Snake.

"새해 복 많이 받으세요!

"Saehae bok mani badeuseyo!"

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

