OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Haiti's Independence Day:

"Today, we join the Haitian people and Haitian communities in Canada and around the world in celebrating the 221st anniversary of Haiti's independence.

"Canada is proud to be home to nearly 180,000 Canadians of Haitian descent, one of the largest Haitian diasporas in the world. From coast to coast to coast, their social, economic, and cultural contributions – including contributions to the vitality of the French language – make our communities stronger.

"On this occasion, we reaffirm Canada's commitment to helping the Haitian people restore democracy, security, and stability in their country and meet the immediate needs of the most vulnerable. At the United Nations (UN) General Assembly last September, we announced funding and new measures to increase humanitarian assistance, support programming for women, and help reduce gang violence in Haiti. We will continue to mobilize international support for Haitian-led and owned solutions to the ongoing crises facing the country, including through Canada's presidency of the UN Economic and Social Council for 2024-25. We also remain steadfast in our support for the Haitian National Police and the Multinational Security Support mission to address violence and re-establish security in Haiti.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I offer my best wishes to everyone celebrating Haiti's Independence Day. Today and every day, Canada stands with the Haitian people as they work to build a brighter future."

