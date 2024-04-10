OTTAWA, ON, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Eid al-Fitr:

"Today, Muslims in Canada and around the world start celebrating Eid al-Fitr.

"For Muslims, Eid is a time of worship and reflection, where families and community members focus on the values of gratitude, charity, and compassion for those in need. Ending the month-long fasting of Ramadan, this three-day festival is a time of celebration with loved ones.

"We know that this year, as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to unfold, Eid comes at a particularly challenging time. Canada reaffirms its call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the safe, unimpeded access to humanitarian relief for civilians.

"For all of us, Eid provides an opportunity to recognize the many contributions that Canada's Muslim communities have made and continue to make to our country. They have helped build the strong and diverse Canada we know and love, and we will always stand with them.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish everyone celebrating a blessed, healthy, and joyful Eid.

"!عيد مبارك

"Eid Mubarak!"

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]