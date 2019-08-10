Statement by the Prime Minister on Eid al-Adha

OTTAWA, Aug. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Eid al-Adha:

"Today, Muslims in Canada and around the world mark the end of the Hajj and celebrate Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice.

"Eid al-Adha is a time for families and loved ones to come together to pray, share a meal, and celebrate life's blessings.

"It is also a chance to reflect on values like community service, compassion, and generosity. Whether supporting a local charity or being there for neighbours in need, Muslim Canadians show us the best of those values all year round.

"Today, let's celebrate Canada's Muslim communities, and the many contributions they make to shape our country for the better.

"On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish all those celebrating a wonderful Eid al-Adha.

"Eid Mubarak!"

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

