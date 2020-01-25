Statement by the Prime Minister on Chinese New Year

OTTAWA, Jan. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival:

"This week, Chinese communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate the Spring Festival and welcome the Year of the Rat. Successful and clever, the rat symbolizes wealth, energy, and intelligence.

"The Spring Festival is a time to reflect on the past and look forward to the future with hope. Family and friends will gather to give thanks for the blessings of the last year, exchange gifts, and share a reunion dinner.

"For all Canadians, this is a chance to recognize the important contributions Chinese Canadians have made, and continue to make, to our country. We are stronger, more prosperous, and more inclusive because of this vibrant community.

"On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish everyone celebrating a peaceful, prosperous, and joyful Year of the Rat.

"Gong Xi Fa Cai! Gong Hey Fat Choy! Gong Xi! Gong Xi!"

