OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Black Ribbon Day, the National Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Communism and Nazism in Europe:

"On Black Ribbon Day, we remember the millions of men, women, and children who suffered and lost their lives at the hands of the Soviet and Nazi regimes in Europe.

"On this day in 1939, Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union signed the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, allowing them to invade sovereign nations in Central and Eastern Europe. This agreement set the scene for the deadliest conflict in human history – the Second World War. Millions of people suffered, including Jewish, Romani, Slavic, disability, and LGBTQ2 communities, millions died, and survivors and their families continue to live with the trauma of the war today. After the war, many survivors moved to Canada in hopes of building a better future for their families and themselves. Their contributions have left a lasting mark on our country and helped build the strong and diverse Canada we know today.

"Every day, we are reminded of our collective responsibility to ensure that the atrocities endured by victims of the Second World War are never relived. Today, in response to global conflicts, Canada continues to step up to provide a safe haven for many who are forced to flee their homes because of persecution, war, and terrorism, and we continue to stand with the Ukrainian people in their fight against authoritarian aggression. Beyond our borders, we are committed to working with our international partners to defend democracy, promote peace, and safeguard human rights. Together, we can help put an end to crimes against humanity and chart the path toward a world free of extremism, intolerance, and oppression.

"Today, and every day, I encourage all Canadians to remember those who suffered, and continue to suffer, as a result of crimes against humanity. We will continue to honour them by fighting for a safer and more secure world."

