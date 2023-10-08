OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the recent attacks against Israel:

"Early yesterday, on a Jewish holiday and 50 years after the start of the Yom Kippur War, the terrorist organization Hamas launched a massive, coordinated attack against Israel. Canada unequivocally condemns these terrible attacks in the strongest possible terms and reaffirms its support for Israel's right to defend itself, in accordance with international law.

"The images we have seen are horrifying and shocking. As we fully realize the scale and brutality of this violence in the coming days, we extend our deepest condolences to everyone affected. Our hearts break for the hundreds of innocent people whose lives were senselessly taken.

"We call for the immediate release of those being held hostage and demand they be treated in accordance with international law. We will continue to monitor the situation closely, and we are in touch with our international partners to restore peace and security in the region. We must all work to protect civilian life.

"To our Israeli friends, Canadians stand with you. The Government of Canada stands ready to support you – our support for the Israeli people is steadfast."

Canadians in or around the affected area should limit their movements, follow instructions of local authorities, and shelter in place until it is safe to leave the area. For updated advice, Canadians are encouraged to monitor our Travel Advice and Advisories and sign up with the Registration of Canadians Abroad service.

Canadian officials in Ottawa and in our missions in Tel Aviv and Ramallah are working around the clock to provide emergency consular assistance to Canadians in these difficult times.

For emergency consular assistance, Canadians can contact Global Affairs Canada's 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre:

by calling +1 613-996-8885

by text message at +1 613-686-3658

via WhatsApp at +1 613-909-8881

via Telegram at Canada Emergency Abroad

Emergency Abroad via Signal at +1 613-909-8087

by e-mail at [email protected]

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]