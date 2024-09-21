OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Armenia's Independence Day:

"Today, we join the people of Armenia and Armenian communities in Canada and around the world to celebrate the 33rd anniversary of Armenia's independence.

"Canada was one of the first Western countries to recognize Armenia's independence in 1992, and today, our partnership remains steadfast.

"Last year, Canada established a full embassy, with a resident ambassador, in Armenia's capital, Yerevan. We continue to work with Armenia – and international partners including the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe – to advance long-term peace and stability in the South Caucasus. And to ensure communities are protected, we are working with the European Union Mission in Armenia to support stabilization efforts and providing critical humanitarian assistance to those most in need.

"The Canada-Armenia relationship is rooted in warm ties between our peoples. Almost 70,000 Canadians of Armenian descent call Canada home, and they are tightly woven into our national fabric.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my warmest wishes to all those celebrating Armenia's Independence Day."

