OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to welcome the new Prime Minister of Japan, Kishida Fumio:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Kishida Fumio on becoming the Prime Minister of Japan.

"Canada and Japan are steadfast allies and partners with strong historic bonds, common values, and vibrant people-to-people ties. We work closely together in international forums, including the G7, G20, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, and World Trade Organization. Our extensive trade and investment ties, underpinned by the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, greatly contribute to our economic security.

"I look forward to further deepening the relationship between our two countries. Together, we will advance our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific and take ambitious action in the fight against climate change. As we continue to address the global impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, we will work to promote greater prosperity for people in Canada and Japan and throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

"I thank outgoing Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide, whom I had the pleasure to meet in person at the G7 Summit in the United Kingdom earlier this year, for his contributions to strengthening Canada-Japan relations. I wish him well in his future endeavours."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]

Related Links

https://pm.gc.ca/

