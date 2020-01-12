Statement by the Prime Minister marking the tenth anniversary of the earthquake in Haiti

OTTAWA, Jan. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to mark the tenth anniversary of the deadly earthquake in Haiti:

"Ten years ago today, a devastating earthquake in Haiti took the lives of hundreds of thousands of people, including 58 Canadians, and forever changed the lives of many more.

"On this solemn anniversary, we join Haitian communities in Canada and around the world to remember the victims, and offer our condolences to those who lost loved ones.

"Over the last decade, the Haitian people have shown incredible resilience in the face of challenges and obstacles, as they continue to work toward a better tomorrow. As steadfast partners and friends, Canada remains committed in our support for the Haitian people. Whether through the generosity of Canadians who donated after the earthquake, or the vibrant Haitian-Canadian community that binds us together today, we stand united.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I invite all Canadians to remember those who were lost in this tragedy, and offer our support to everyone who continues to rebuild and work towards a brighter future."

