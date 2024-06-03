Statement by the Prime Minister marking five years since the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement marking five years since the publication of the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls:

"Five years ago today, the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls delivered its Final Report. The stories and lived experiences of families and survivors reflected the tragic realities faced by Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people in Canada. Canada's failure to respect, protect, and uphold the rights of Indigenous Peoples became irrefutable. Today, as we honour the memory of those lost and those who continue to courageously step forward to share their stories, we also reaffirm our commitment to families, survivors, and advocates in the pursuit of truth, justice, and reconciliation.

"The Government of Canada has been working diligently with partners to create a safer and fairer society for Indigenous Peoples in Canada. As part of these efforts, we partnered with the Government of Manitoba and affected families to support plans to search the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of Marcedes Myran, Morgan Harris and a third unidentified woman (Buffalo Woman). We are also working to pilot the 'Red Dress Alert' – a system that notifies the public when an Indigenous woman, girl, Two-Spirit, or gender diverse person goes missing. This is informed by the dialogue heard at the National Indigenous-Federal-Provincial-Territorial Roundtable on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, Two-Spirit, and Gender-Diverse People.

"As we continue collaborating with Indigenous partners to address the Inquiry's Calls for Justice, we reiterate our commitment to making the transformative and meaningful changes necessary – and that will take effort and action by all levels of government, as the Inquiry outlined in its report. That's why we contributed to the National Action Plan to end systemic causes of violence, and it's why we're implementing the Federal Pathway to support healing and justice. In the past year, we collaborated closely with Indigenous partners to release the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Action Plan By working together, we are building a future where Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people can live without fear of violence or discrimination.

"On this solemn day, and everyday, we recommit ourselves to advancing this path of reconciliation. By working with Indigenous, provincial, and territorial partners, we will take concrete action and put an end to the national crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people."

If you or someone you know has been affected by the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people, and needs immediate emotional assistance, please call 1-844-413-6649. You can also access mental health support services.

