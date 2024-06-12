GATINEAU, QC, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., issued the following statement to mark World Day Against Child Labour:

"Every child deserves to grow up in safety, health, and dignity. World Day Against Child Labour recognizes that too many children worldwide are still denied that right. No child should ever be robbed of that. No child should have to take on the burden of earning a living. Yet over 160 million children around the world do so every day. 79 million children work in hazardous jobs that violate their human rights by directly endangering their health, safety and education.

Canada has a responsibility and an opportunity to make a difference beyond our borders and protect children around the world. Canada partners with the International Labour Organization to strengthen workers' rights and create working conditions that respect international labour standards. Through our Indo-Pacific Strategy, we're helping governments, employers and workers in partner countries to promote safety and equality at work.

This year, we've invested seven million dollars over five years to improve compliance with fundamental labour rights. We also invested in targeted supports to workers in trading partner countries, because every worker deserves a safe and equitable workplace.

We will table government legislation by the end of this year to eradicate forced labour from Canadian supply chains, no matter where it comes from. This strong, effective and enforceable legislation will send a clear message to the world: forced labour has no place in Canada.

Kids should be kids. Canada joins countries around the world to remember our shared responsibility to work together to eradicate child labour."

Associated links

World Day Against Child Labour

Regulations Amending the Canada Labour Standards Regulations (Employees Under 18 Years of Age)

Follow us on X (Twitter)

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Hartley Witten, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Labour and Seniors, 343-575-1065, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]