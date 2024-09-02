GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Labour, Steven MacKinnon, issued the following statement marking Labour Day:

"Labour Day is a celebration of the people who built this country and continue to build it up every day. Better wages, collective bargaining rights, and safer working conditions—none of this would be possible if not for the tireless advocacy of Canadian workers and the Canadian labour movement. Today, we reflect on the generations of Canadians who defended workers' rights to make this progress possible.

152 years ago in 1872, 10,000 workers joined the striking Toronto Typographical Union to demand a nine-hour workday. Since then, the Canadian labour movement has only grown, continuing to lead the fight for safer, fairer working conditions for all from coast to coast to coast.

Over the past year, we worked hard alongside Canadian unions and employers in the spirit of tripartism to deliver for working families. This year, we advanced one of the most significant changes to Canadian labour law in decades — banning replacement workers during strikes or lockouts. Because replacement workers prolong disputes, tip the scales at the bargaining table, and can poison workplaces for generations. We also made changes to protect gig workers from misclassification, reduce wage gaps in our workplaces, and bring a right to disconnect to federally regulated industries.

Soon, we will also bring new measures into effect to provide a paid leave for parents who have experienced pregnancy loss, as well as a leave for adoption and surrogacy. And by the end of this year, we will table legislation to eradicate forced labour from Canadian supply chains. Together, we will send a clear message to the world: forced labour has no place in Canada.

Progress like this is only possible because of the labour leaders who have relentlessly advocated for it. So, we will keep listening and working alongside unions and employers to build prosperity for working families and create the Canada we all know we can be.

Happy Labour Day."

