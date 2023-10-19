Statement by the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera during National Disability Employment Awareness Month

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera, today issued the following statement:

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, a time we take to acknowledge the importance of ensuring accessibility in workplaces and the inclusion of persons with disabilities in the Canadian workforce.

According to the 2017 Canadian Survey on Disability, about one in five (6.2 million) Canadians aged 15 years and over has one or more disabilities that limit them in their daily activities. Among Canadians with disabilities aged 15-64 who weren't employed, more than 850,000 had the ability to work if they had access to a fully inclusive labour market. This highlights the underrepresentation of persons with disabilities in the Canadian workforce, with only 59% of those aged 25-64 being employed, compared to 80% of working-age persons without disabilities.

Through skills and development programs such as the Opportunities Fund for Persons with Disabilities, the Government of Canada is empowering persons with disabilities to find and maintain jobs. Through infrastructure development programs like the Enabling Accessibility Fund, and with the creation of the Disability Inclusion Business Council (DIBC), we are also working with Canadian business leaders to improve accessibility and inclusion in businesses and workplaces.

Employees with disabilities make innovative and unique contributions to workplaces right across Canada, which help to grow our economy and make our communities more resilient. I encourage all Canadians to join me in raising awareness about accessibility and disability inclusion in their own communities and workplaces. I also encourage employers to learn more about the support and resources available for creating more accessible workplaces and enhance hiring and retention of employees with disabilities.

Everyone has a role to play in the creation of more accessible, inclusive, and diverse communities. The Government of Canada is committed this month and every other month to fostering a more inclusive Canada, where everyone can participate fully and equally.

Associated Links

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: Please contact: Laurent de Casanove, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities [email protected], 819-360-0693; Media Relations Office: Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]