Statement by the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour

GATINEAU, QC, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, issued the following statement regarding the collective bargaining negotiations between the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union – Canada (ILWU):

"Earlier today the BCMEA and the ILWU reached a tentative collective agreement. The agreement was reached through negotiations between the parties with the assistance of mediators from our Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.

Minister Garneau and I would like to thank all parties for their commitment to the collective bargaining process and for reaching a negotiated deal at the table.

This agreement is further evidence that when employers, organized labour and governments work together, we get the best results for Canadians and for our economy."

