Statement by the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Labour

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Labour, issued the following statement regarding the collective bargaining negotiations between Swissport Canada Inc. and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers:

"Swissport Canada Inc. and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers have been negotiating the renewal of their collective agreement, which expired on August 8, 2019. The parties have so far been unable to conclude an agreement and a work stoppage has begun at Montréal-Trudeau and Mirabel airports.

I am disappointed that the parties have been unable to resolve their differences and I urge them to continue their efforts to reach a negotiated settlement.

The Government of Canada has faith in the collective bargaining process. The Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service has been working closely with the parties since October to help them reach an agreement and will remain available to assist them.

We are monitoring the situation closely."

Associated Links

Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service

Canada.ca

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Dustin Fitzpatrick, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Filomena Tassi, P.C., M.P., Minister of Labour, [email protected], 613-462-4933; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]

Related Links

www.hrsdc-rhdsc.gc.ca

